Fairfax County Police Asking for Help to Identify Man in Hospital

Fairfax County, Virginia, police say they need the public's help to identify a man who is in serious condition at a hospital.

An unconscious man was found on the Washington and Old Dominion Trail near the Fairfax County Parkway Saturday afternoon. It appeared he suffered some type of medical emergency and medics took him to Reston Hospital.

The man had no identification on him and no one has come forward looking for him, police said Saturday night.

The man's first name may be Peter and he is a white man between 30 and 40 years old who weighs about 180 to 200 pounds. He was wearing a grey sweatshirt, black running pants, black skull cap and white and blue Asics running shoes.

He was found with an iPod and a black smart watch.

Police are asking anyone who may know his identity to call Reston Hospital ICU at 703-689-9000.