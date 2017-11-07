Grab your umbrella! Heavy rain will move into the region around lunchtime Tuesday.

If you expected an outdoor lunch after Monday’s sunshine and warmth, you may want to reconsider. Storm Team4 says rain will move into the area by 11 a.m.

Up to an inch of rain is expected in the area, with steady rainfall drenching the region from about 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

By 4 p.m., you can expect moderate rain to start and last through the afternoon commute.

Some showers will continue overnight, and temperatures are expected to be in the low 40s by Wednesday morning. A wave of low pressure will move over areas south of D.C., so look out for more rain in those areas. In the north, you can expect clouds, some drizzles and chilly temperatures.

The rain will likely leave the region Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will be clear and cool with temperatures in the 50s.

Winter-weather lovers will love Friday. Storm Team 4 meteorologist Chuck Bell says the first shot of Arctic air is likely to arrive. On Saturday, temperatures could dip into the mid-20s but will likely rebound into the low 40s.