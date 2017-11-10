Double-Amputee Retired Marine to Run 31 Marathons in 31 Days

Rob Jones lost both of his legs after an explosion in Afghanistan, but that hasn't stopped him from running marathons.

Friday, he's going to run his 30th marathon in 30 days.

And to celebrate Veterans Day on Saturday, you can join Jones on his 31st marathon on the National Mall.

Jones grew up in Lovettsville, Virginia and attended Loudoun Valley High School and Virginia Tech before joining the Marine Corps.

In 2008, he went to Iraq. Two years later, he was deployed to Afghanistan, he says on his website.

Jones was tasked with clearing an area of explosive devices. A landmine detonated near Jones, and doctors had to amputate parts of his left and right leg.

He recovered at a Bethesda hospital and then Walter Reed Medical Center. By the next year, he was training as rower and Paralympian, he said.

In 2013, Jones set out on his own to bike from Maine to California. Over 181 days and thousands of miles, his ride raised over $126,000 for charities that help wounded veterans.

His most recent journey began in London on Oct. 12. Since then, he's run 26.2 miles everyday, throughout the U.S.

Now, Jones is heading home to finish his mission.

Friday, he'll run in Baltimore.

Saturday, Jones plans to run at the National Mall and invited the public to join. According to a Facebook event, he'll start near the Lincoln Memorial. He'll loop around the Reflecting Pool and pass every war memorial over the course of 12 kilometers. Then, he'll repeat.

Jones says you can join him at any time, and asks you to prepare your own water and snacks.

Jones undertakes these physical challenges to raise awareness and money for veterans causes. If you would like to donate, check out his website.