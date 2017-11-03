DC Teacher Accused of Hitting 4th Grade Student

A teacher at Northwest Washington elementary school is facing an assault charge after police say she hit a fourth grade student in the back of the head and pushed her down a hallway.

Lacey Thornton, a fourth grade teacher at Cleveland Elementary School, was arrested Friday morning.

The victim told the school's principal Tuesday that Thorton grabbed her by her hair and hit her twice with an open hand.

The next day, a police officer came to the school to review security footage of the incident.

According to police, the victim can be seen on tape being pushed out of a classroom by an unknown person. Once the door closed behind her, the student started kicking the door.

Police say Thornton then stepped out of her classroom and hit the victim in the back of her head. She allegedly grabbed the back of the victim's neck and pushed her down the hallway.

The victim went to the principal's office and reported what happened to her.

Thornton has been charged with simple assault.