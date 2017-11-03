DC Police Lieutenant Arrested on Child Abuse Charges

A D.C. police lieutenant has been put on administrative leave after being charged with abusing a child, police say.

Lt. David Hutchinson, 55, was arrested and charged with second-degree cruelty of child abuse, police said Friday.

The charges stemmed from a domestic incident that happened on Oct.30, according to charging documents.

Hutchinson has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

Hutchinson has been with the Metropolitan Police Department for about 27 years and was assigned to the Second District.