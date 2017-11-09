Washington, D.C., rolled out two new services to help those who've served our country. One will help low-income veterans get to doctor appointments and work, and the other will help veterans trying to launch their own businesses.

Richard White, 64, served in the Army and lives on his disability income. He finds it hard to get around using public transportation

“It’s very difficult when you try to use the bus,” he said. “Some of the people, you know, folks don’t give you a seat like they used to once upon a time, and then the weather – you’re waiting for a bus and it’s cold outside and that can be very harmful to your health.”

The District launched a pilot program where vets who earn less than $30,000 a year can get free cab rides to doctor appointments, school or work. White tested the new service with Mayor Muriel Bowser by his side.

“We know that housing and transportation are top on their list of things that they need to get back into the community and especially for our retired veterans who find it hard to get around,” Bowser said.

“I go to outpatient at the VA hospital and that will help me enormously, as well as when I come down to work,” White said.

The mayor also was on hand to launch a new partnership with We Work and Bunker Labs that will provide free workspace for veterans who own their own businesses.

Air Force vet Joe Wynn helps other vets trying to start their own businesses.

“Having these spaces available will allow many veterans the opportunity to have a fixed address to work from, and they can then connect with our firms and our services to do more with their businesses,” he said.

The vets will get more than just free work space.

“So whether that’s in person mentoring or office hours, meeting subject matter experts, we provide those things we provide a network first and foremost,” said Will Crane of Bunker Labs.