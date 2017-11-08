News4's Chris Gordon tries his luck at the sport curling with two brothers who hope they can reach the Olympics together. (Published 2 hours ago)

Two brothers practice the sport of curling together daily, dreaming of the day they’ll represent Team USA and get a shot at winning Olympic gold.

Hunter Clawson, 21, and Caleb Clawson, 20, are closer to reaching their goal for gold.

Hunter is competing for his chance at the Olympic trials in Omaha, Nebraska next week, and Caleb will play in the Junior National Curling Championships.

“To make Team USA and to have that come to fruition and to be a representative of curling from Potomac Curling Club here in Maryland would be extremely important to me,” Hunter said.

Caleb wants to join his brother on Team USA.

“In curling, I kind of saw an opportunity where it was an achievable goal for me to make the Olympics. And so as soon I saw that that goal was achievable, I never looked back,” Caleb said.

Curling, which is known by the nickname “the roaring game,” made its official Olympic debut in 1924 and involves two teams of four gliding 44-pound granite stones with brooms across an ice field, according to the Olympics’ website.

The brothers said that curling combines the skills of shuffleboard and strategy of chess -- with brooms.

The Clawsons began curling when Hunter was 12 and Caleb was 11. The brothers hope to wear red, white and blue in the Winter Olympics for years to come.