Construction of a women's shelter in a northwest D.C. neighborhood is taking away parking from 2nd District police, so D.C. is restricting residential parking in the neighborhood to make room for officers' cars.

The shelter is being built behind 2nd District police headquarters on Idaho Avenue, so the plan is to have police parking, including officers’ personal vehicles, spread out around the area.

Tom Higgins said he was surprised by the no parking sign outside his home on Wisconsin Avenue Friday.

"Only downside is the cars that normally park there have got to go somewhere," he said.

The concern is somewhere will be on already crowded and zoned side streets.

A garage component of the shelter is expected to be done before the shelter is complete, which may alleviate the parking challenges.

The restrictions will remain in effect until June.