Ronnie Rainey was sentenced on Wednesday to life in prison for killing his wife, 50-year-old Lisa Rainey, and stepdaughter, 27-year-old Ariale Shelton, the day after Mother's Day 2013. Also, he tried to kill his 15-year-old son. Rainey said on a chilling, newly released 911 call that his wife was cheating on him. Friends say she was just trying to leave him. News4's Tracee Wilkins reports.