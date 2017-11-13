A car crashed into a Prince George’s County, Maryland, building on Monday afternoon and drove off before police could arrive.

An apartment building in Kentland, Maryland, was damaged after a car apparently accelerated through a parking space and struck the outer wall. No one was injured, but two families will have to find other living spaces until repairs can be made.

Police said the Nissan car’s grille was left behind at the scene. They are seeking the car seen in security video.

Construction crews are working to shore up the building and make repairs. It is unknown how long the two families will be displaced.