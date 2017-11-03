The driver of a car died Friday night after his car veered over into oncoming traffic and struck a bus in Capitol Heights, Maryland, police say.

About 8 p.m., a car was driving northbound on Ritchie Road when it crossed the center line and struck the bus, Prince George's County police said.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. A juvenile who was also in the car was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

Police said the bus driver has non-life threatening injuries and there were no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash.

Police do not know why the car veered into traffic.

Ritchie Road is closed in both directions from Ashwood Drive to Old Ritchie Road.