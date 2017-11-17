Beach Boys, Wynonna to Play National Christmas Tree Lighting

People attend the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol December 7, 2010 in Washington, DC.

The Beach Boys, Wynonna and The Texas Tenors will play the White House's National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, National Park Service officials said.

The new additions will join Boys II Bowties, Mannheim Steamroller, Craig Cambell, Us The Duo and the U.S. Navy Band at the 95th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting.

The tree will arrive in Washington Monday, and it will be illuminated Nov. 30 on the Ellipse at President’s Park, also known as the White House.

1960s pop-rockers The Beach Boys also performed at the Capitol's Memorial Day concert last year.

Last year’s ceremony featured performances by Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, Garth Brooks and several others. Information on this year’s performers and special guests will be released at a later date, according to the National Parks Service, which co-presents the event with the National Park Foundation.

Free tickets were awarded through an online lottery, which is now closed.

If you weren't lucky enough to get a ticket, the ceremony will be aired on the Hallmark Channel on Dec. 4.

The annual tradition dates back to 1923 when President Calvin Coolidge lit a 48-foot fir decked out with 2,500 electric bulbs.