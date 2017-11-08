An arrest has been made in the killing of the 19-year-old who was last seen on a naval base in Virginia and then found dead in North Carolina, a family source and a source familiar with the investigation say.

Family spokeswoman Kimberly Wimbish, who previously has spoken on behalf of the Billie family, said a suspect is in custody.

The FBI, who has been investigating, did not immediately provide information on any arrest.

Billie, who was a student at The Art Institute of Virginia Beach, was reported missing on Sept. 18 after she failed to show up for her job at a sandwich shop on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Norfolk, Virginia.

Her body was found 11 days later and more than 300 miles away, outside a church in a residential neighborhood of Charlotte.



Billie's cellphone was found in a dumpster nearly 3 miles away from the base. Neighbors spotted her car Sept. 23 on a dead-end road in the Ocean View section of the city. They told police the car had been there for several days.

Billie's heartbroken parents, veterans who live in Maryland, spoke at a news conference last month.

"She is home. She's home with God, and we're OK with that," Billie's father, Meltony Billie, said.

Billie's mother, Brandy Billie, addressed her daughter's killer and then her daughter.

"To the person or persons that decided they wanted to take our baby away from us and away from everyone that loved her: You're a coward. You don't deserve to breathe the air she breathed," she said. "Ashanti, baby, we love you, we love you and we love you."

