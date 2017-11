American Airlines flight attendant Bette Nash celebrated her diamond jubilee. The company wrote a $10,000 donation on her behalf and gave her a pair of Tiffany diamond earrings. Nash said she still loves the job after 60 years in the sky and she's seen it all. See below some pictures of Nash through the years and of her celebration.

