Actress Rose McGowan Set to Appear in Court on Drug Charge

Actress Rose McGowan is scheduled to appear in a Virginia court to be arraigned on a felony charge of cocaine possession.

The 44-year-old is expected to plead not guilty during Thursday hearing. Prosecutors say cocaine was found among McGowan's belongings that were left on a Jan. 20 flight to Washington Dulles International Airport.

McGowan and her lawyer, Jim Hundley, told The New Yorker that cocaine found in McGowan's wallet could have been planted. She realized after the flight, as she headed to the Women's March, that her wallet was gone and said she does not use cocaine.

"Imagining I'm going into sisterly solidarity, I can think of nothing more opposed to that, energetically, that I would want in my body at that moment," she told The New Yorker.

McGowan is among several actresses who've said movie mogul Harvey Weinstein forced them into unwanted sex.

McGowan told The New Yorker that even though the warrant was issued Feb. 1, she didn't respond to it for months out of fear that she was being followed by people hired by Weinstein. She says she hired a private investigator to investigate whether the warrant was real.

McGowan reacted on Twitter to news of the warrant in October.

"Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of HORSES---," she said.

McGowan has become one of the leading voices against sexual assault and harassment in Hollywood in recent months.

At her first public comments since accusing film producer Harvey Weinstein of rape, McGowan said she has been "silenced for 20 years" but won't remain quiet about sexual assault and harassment.

On Twitter, McGowan has amassed supporters and urged them to call out harassment using the #RoseArmy hashtag. McGowan has starred in several films, including "Scream," ''Jawbreaker," and "Planet Terror," as well as the early 2000s television series "Charmed."