Actress Rose McGowan Arrested on Drug Charge in Virginia

Actor and director Rose McGowan made her first appearance in public since she accused film producer Harvey Weinstein of rape, giving a rousing speech against sexual harassers at the Women's Convention in Detroit. (Published Friday, Oct. 27, 2017)

Actress Rose McGowan was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance after police said she left luggage on a flight at Washington Dulles International Airport earlier this year that tested positive for narcotics.

McGowan turned herself in in Loudoun County, Virginia, and was served with the arrest warrant. She was released on a $5,000 bond.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said McGowan left personal belongings on United flight 653 after arriving at Dulles on Jan. 20.

The arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 1, 2017.

McGowan reacted on Twitter to news of the warrant in October.

"Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of HORSES---," she said.

McGowan has become one of the leading voices against sexual assault and harassment in Hollywood in recent months.

At her first public comments since accusing film producer Harvey Weinstein of rape, McGowan said she has been "silenced for 20 years" but won't remain quiet about sexual assault and harassment.

On Twitter, McGowan has amassed supporters and urged them to call out harassment using the #RoseArmy hashtag. McGowan has starred in several films, including "Scream," ''Jawbreaker," and "Planet Terror," as well as the early 2000s television series "Charmed."