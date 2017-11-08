A County-by-County Look at How Virginia Voted for Governor

Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam beat Republican Ed Gillespie by nearly 9 points in the Virginia elections Tuesday. Here's how Virginia residents voted, county by county.

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam handily won the hard-fought Virginia governor's race Tuesday, beating Republican Ed Gillespie with a nearly 9 point lead.

Northam won 53.9 percent of votes, Gillespie won 45 percent of votes and Libertarian Clifford Hyra got 1.1 percent.

In the Washington, D.C. suburbs, the governor-elect won big in Arlington, the City of Alexandria, Fairfax County and Prince William County. He lost to Gillespie in Culpepper, Fauquier and Spotsylvania counties.

Statewide voter turnout was strong. As of late Tuesday, more than 2.5 million votes had been counted. That's up 14 percent from the 2013 governor's race, when more than 2.2 million votes were cast.

2.5 Million Voters Went to the Polls in Va. Tuesday

2.5 million Virginians voted Tuesday, but many said President Donald Trump was not a driving force behind their vote. New4's Chris Lawrence explains what voters say motivated them to head to the polls. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017)

Here's a county-by-county look at how jurisdictions near D.C. voted:

Arlington County

Northam: 80.1 percent

Gillespie: 18.9 percent

City of Alexandria

Northam: 78.4 percent

Gillespie: 20.7 percent

Culpepper County

Northam: 36.7 percent

Gillespie: 61.9 percent

City of Fairfax

Northam: 64.8 percent

Gillespie: 34 percent

Fairfax County

Northam: 67.9 percent

Gillespie: 31.2 percent

Fauquier County

Northam: 39.2 percent

Gillespie: 59. 7 percent

City of Fredericksburg

Northam: 64.4 percent

Gillespie: 34.1 percent

Loudoun County

Northam: 59.4 percent

Gillespie: 39.5 percent

City of Manassas

Northam: 56.9 percent

Gillespie: 41.9 percent

City of Manassas Park

Northam: 63.6 percent

Gillespie: 34.6 percent

Prince William County

Northam: 60.7 percent

Gillespie: 38.2 percent

Democrat Candidates Take Top Three Virginia Positions

Democrat Ralph Northam won the hard fought Virginia governor's race over Republican Ed Gillespie, and Democrats also won Virginia's lieutenant governor and attorney general offices. News4's Julie Carey and David Culver report. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017)

Spotsylvania County

Northam: 43.1 percent

Gillespie: 55.7 percent

Stafford County

Northam: 46.8 percent

Gillespie: 52 percent

Statewide, 57 percent of voters included in NBC News exit polls said they disapproved of how President Donald Trump is handling his job. Of those polled, 34 percent said expressing opposition to Trump was one reason for their vote. Seventeen percent said expressing support for Trump was one reason to cast their vote.