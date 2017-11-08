A County-by-County Look at How Virginia Voted for Governor

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam handily won the hard-fought Virginia governor's race Tuesday, beating Republican Ed Gillespie with a nearly 9 point lead.
Northam won 53.9 percent of votes, Gillespie won 45 percent of votes and Libertarian Clifford Hyra got 1.1 percent.
In the Washington, D.C. suburbs, the governor-elect won big in Arlington, the City of Alexandria, Fairfax County and Prince William County. He lost to Gillespie in Culpepper, Fauquier and Spotsylvania counties.
Statewide voter turnout was strong. As of late Tuesday, more than 2.5 million votes had been counted. That's up 14 percent from the 2013 governor's race, when more than 2.2 million votes were cast.
Here's a county-by-county look at how jurisdictions near D.C. voted:
Arlington County
Northam: 80.1 percent
Gillespie: 18.9 percent
City of Alexandria
Northam: 78.4 percent
Gillespie: 20.7 percent
Culpepper County
Northam: 36.7 percent
Gillespie: 61.9 percent
City of Fairfax
Northam: 64.8 percent
Gillespie: 34 percent
Fairfax County
Northam: 67.9 percent
Gillespie: 31.2 percent
Fauquier County
Northam: 39.2 percent
Gillespie: 59. 7 percent
City of Fredericksburg
Northam: 64.4 percent
Gillespie: 34.1 percent
Loudoun County
Northam: 59.4 percent
Gillespie: 39.5 percent
City of Manassas
Northam: 56.9 percent
Gillespie: 41.9 percent
City of Manassas Park
Northam: 63.6 percent
Gillespie: 34.6 percent
Prince William County
Northam: 60.7 percent
Gillespie: 38.2 percent
Spotsylvania County
Northam: 43.1 percent
Gillespie: 55.7 percent
Stafford County
Northam: 46.8 percent
Gillespie: 52 percent
Statewide, 57 percent of voters included in NBC News exit polls said they disapproved of how President Donald Trump is handling his job. Of those polled, 34 percent said expressing opposition to Trump was one reason for their vote. Seventeen percent said expressing support for Trump was one reason to cast their vote.