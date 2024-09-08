988 Day raises awareness about mental health through Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

Sept. 8 is 988 Day, a national initiative to raise awareness about the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline that can help those struggling with their mental health.

This year's theme is "No Judgement. Just Help."

Monica Johnson, the director of the 988 & Behavioral Health Crisis Coordinating Office, said that the day was put in place because not many people know about the resource.

988 is the national three-digit number that anyone can call or text when they are experiencing any thoughts of suicide or having any behavioral stress, Johnson said.

"That could be concerns about substance abuse," Johnson said. "It could be feelings of depression, sadness, loneliness, grief---it could be whatever is divine for that individual in a crisis."

Johnson explained that there is a difference between someone calling 911 for help and calling 988 for help. While people might be used to calling 911 for all emergencies, 988 is specifically for mental health crises.

"You'll be connected to a trained crisis counselor that can help you or someone else that you may be calling on behalf of where you don't need to involve local law enforcement," Johnson said.

In 2023, there were 856,000 youth and 1.5 million adults attempted suicide.

"Suicide is preventable," Johnson said. "It is a public health concern."

Johnson explained some of the signs that someone might be going through a mental health crisis. Some examples include not wanting to go to work, and not being able to engage with others at social events or connect with friends and family.

For more information, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website about getting help through 988.