The 911 emergency call system in Fairfax County, Virginia, is experiencing "temporarily diminished" capacity, county officials said shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Callers may experience extended wait times and should stay on the line, officials said. Staff members are working to restore the system to full capacity as soon as possible.

Another option would be text to 911, which officials said is working properly.

