9-Year-Old Shot in the Back in Southeast DC

Shots were fired in the 1500 block of Shippen Lane SE. The girl, who was in a car when she was hit, was driven to the 2700 block of Douglass Place SE.

By Briana Trujillo and Mauricio Casillas, News4 Reporter

A 9-year-old girl was shot in the back on Sunday in Southeast D.C., authorities said. 

Shots were fired in the 1500 block of Shippen Lane SE. The child, who was in a car when she was struck, was driven about a mile to the 2700 block of Douglass Place SE, according to D.C. police.

Police found her conscious and breathing and she is stable. 

Authorities said the suspect is a man last seen in a dark sedan wearing a black ski mask.

“It’s disheartening, and again, it’s just outrageous. I’m outraged and I continue to say that the community should be outraged as well,” 7th District Commander Lashay Makal said. 

The motive for the shooting is not yet known. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

