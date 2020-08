A 9-year-old boy went missing from Temple Hills, Maryland, on Wednesday, police say.

Gabriel Secena was last seen about 4:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of 28th Avenue, Prince George's County police said.

He is 4 feet and 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a camo t-shirt, black pants and sandals.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Police are asking anyone who has seen him to call detectives at 301-749-5064.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for updates to this developing story.