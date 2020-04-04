Maryland

9 Residents Dead in COVID-19 Outbreak at Maryland Nursing Home

By Matthew Stabley

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Three more residents of a Maryland nursing home died after contracting COVID-19 in an outbreak that has sickened dozens of the facility's residents and strained a short-handed staff, health officials said Sunday. 

The deaths of a man in his 60s and two women in their 80s — all with underlying health issues — brings the total number of fatal cases at the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy to nine residents.

Seventy-seven of the 95 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the health department. Eighteen tested negative.

Twenty-four staff members have tested positive for the virus, 34 tested negative and seven tests are pending.

Another Carroll County nursing home, Carroll Lutheran Village, has had nine positive cases — seven residents and employees — and one death.

NBCWashington/AP

