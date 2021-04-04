9-Month-Old Killed in Crash on B-W Parkway; Highway Partially Closed

A nine-month-old baby was killed in a crash early Sunday on Baltimore-Washington Parkway, and the parkway is partially shut down, officials say.

The baby was killed in a crash on northbound B-W Parkway near Route 100, Maryland State Police said before 6 a.m.

All northbound lanes of B-W Parkway were closed in the area, which is near Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Police warned of an extended closure and advised drivers to seek alternate routes.

ALERT- Anne Arundel Co: Crash MD 295 N past Arundel Mills Blvd. All lanes closed. Extended closure. Seek alternate routes. Ars #MDTraffic #MDOTnews — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) April 4, 2021

Information was not immediately released on the circumstances of the crash or whether anyone else was hurt.

