9-Month-Old Killed in Crash on B-W Parkway; Highway Partially Closed

A nine-month-old baby was killed in a crash early Sunday on Baltimore-Washington Parkway, and the parkway is partially shut down, officials say.
The baby was killed in a crash on northbound B-W Parkway near Route 100, Maryland State Police said before 6 a.m.
All northbound lanes of B-W Parkway were closed in the area, which is near Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Police warned of an extended closure and advised drivers to seek alternate routes.
Information was not immediately released on the circumstances of the crash or whether anyone else was hurt.
