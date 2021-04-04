fatal crash

9-Month-Old Killed in Crash on B-W Parkway; Highway Partially Closed

By NBC Washington Staff

Shutterstock

A nine-month-old baby was killed in a crash early Sunday on Baltimore-Washington Parkway, and the parkway is partially shut down, officials say. 

The baby was killed in a crash on northbound B-W Parkway near Route 100, Maryland State Police said before 6 a.m. 

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

All northbound lanes of B-W Parkway were closed in the area, which is near Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Police warned of an extended closure and advised drivers to seek alternate routes.

Information was not immediately released on the circumstances of the crash or whether anyone else was hurt. 

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

fatal crashcrashBaltimore-Washington Parkway
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us