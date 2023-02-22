9 Antisemitic Incidents Reported in Montgomery County Schools Since Friday, Superintendent Says

Nine antisemitic incidents have been reported at several schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, since Friday, school leaders say.

"To have nine incidents happen within our school system says that this is absolutely unacceptable," Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight said during a virtual news conference Wednesday.

She said four schools, including elementary, middle and high schools, reported the hateful acts.

In one incident, someone drew "KKK" twice on the front stoop of Westbrook Elementary School in Bethesda.

School officials believe someone drew the hateful message after a community "Chalk the Walk" event the school held Monday night to unite against antisemitism.

Staff at Westbrook Elementary discovered the symbols early Tuesday morning and quickly scrubbed them away, the school's principal said in a letter to parents.

"We must stand together to combat antisemitism in all its forms, including hateful rhetoric, violent attacks, and the propagation of harmful stereotypes," Principal Karen Cox said in the letter. "Education and awareness-raising are essential to combat this issue, as is ensuring that we educate those who perpetrate or enable it."

McKnight issued a stark warning to students that the school system would toughen penalties for students who are found to be involved in hate incidents, including documenting the details of such acts on their permanent school records.

"It will document the student who engaged in the act, it will indicate their grade level … and it will identify what the act was," McKnight said.

McKnight said other antisemitic acts reported since Friday included swastikas drawn on school property and the sharing of swastika images.