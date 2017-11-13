9 Hospitalized for Severe Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in DC Boardinghouse - NBC4 Washington
9 Hospitalized for Severe Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in DC Boardinghouse

    Pavel L Photo and Video / Shutterstock.com
    Authorities say nine residents of a Washington boardinghouse have been treated for severe carbon monoxide exposure.

    News outlets report the D.C. Fire Department says eight occupants of the three-story dwelling on the 500 block of U Street NW, D.C. were transported to a hospital Sunday morning, while a ninth person took themselves to the hospital. DCFD Captain Mark St. Laurent said the occupants experienced flu-like symptoms.

    St. Laurent says fire officials found a faulty furnace in the basement of the boardinghouse.

    Officials said the occupants have since been released from the hospital.

    This is the second major carbon monoxide-related incident in the city in recent days, after fire officials say a six-story apartment building in northwest D.C. was evacuated Nov. 9.

    Published 2 hours ago
