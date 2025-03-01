Virginia

88-year-old man accused of fatally shooting 87-year-old wife in Chantilly

The husband shot his wife during an argument, police said.

By Joseph Olmo, News4 reporter

An 88-year-old man is in custody in Chantilly, Virginia, after allegedly shooting and killing his 87-year-old wife inside their home on Friday morning, police said.

The shooting took place inside the couple's home on Pennypacker Lane, just before 6 a.m.

When police arrived at the single-story home near Dulles International Airport, officers found an unsettling scene.

The husband shot his wife during an argument, police said. It's not yet clear what they were arguing about before it escalated to gunshots.

The couple's daughter was the one to call 911 after shots were fired. Police do not believe she is a suspect in the case, but said she is cooperating with the investigation.

Police arrested the husband and questioned him Friday afternoon.

Neighbors told News4 that there had never been any police activity at the couple's house before Friday, and the couple had lived in their home for decades.

