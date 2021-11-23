85-Year-Old Man Struck, Killed in District Heights: Police

An 85-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle Monday night in District Heights, Maryland, police said.

The pedestrian was identified on Tuesday as José Guanuna Andrango, of Forestville.

Prince George's County police responded at about 5:15 p.m. Monday to the 7300 block of Marlboro Pike for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Guanuna Andrago was trying to cross Marlboro Pike when he was hit by an SUV traveling east, according to an early investigation.

Officers found Guanuna Andrango in the roadway. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after, authorities said.

The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and was uninjured, police said.