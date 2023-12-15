85-year-old man stabbed, killed wife over pancakes, DOJ says

An 85-year-old D.C. man stabbed and killed his 81-year-old wife in Northwest D.C. Sunday because he didn't want to eat the pancakes she made him, prosecutors say.

Steven Schwartz fatally stabbed his wife Sharron Hilda Schwartz in the back at their home on Corcoran Street NW near Logan Circle, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said in a release on Thursday. He was charged with second-degree murder while armed.

On Thursday, Schwartz pleaded not guilty when he appeared in court via video, the attorney's office said.

Judge Sherry Trafford ordered Schwartz be held in jail without bond until his preliminary hearing on Jan. 2.