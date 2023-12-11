85-year-old man accused of killing wife at Logan Circle apartment

An 85-year-old D.C. man stabbed and killed his 81-year-old wife at an apartment near Logan Circle in Northwest D.C. Sunday, police say.

D.C. officers found Sharron Hilda Schwartz hurt inside the apartment in the 1300 block of Corcoran Street NW when they responded to a call about a stabbing there about 3:40 p.m., police said. Officers also found a man there with self-inflicted injuries.

Medics took both Schwartz and the man to local hospitals. Schwartz died a short time later.

Her husband, 85-year-old Steven Schwartz, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed, police said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Police have not yet clarified if Steven Schwartz was the man found with self-inflicted wounds.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.