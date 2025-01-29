An 84-year-old woman is dead after a fire started inside a townhouse in Oxon Hill, Maryland Tuesday night, according to the Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department.

Firefighters responded to the townhouse on Brandyhall Court at 6:54 p.m., according to firefighters. When they arrived on the scene, firefighters could see fire coming from the second floor of the three-story townhouse.

No other homes were impacted by the fire, according to officials. Firefighters located an 84-year-old woman inside and she was later pronounced dead.

The woman lived alone in the townhouse and had a caretaker who was not there when the fire took place, according to the fire department's public information officer.

Two smoke detectors found in the townhouse were not working, according to the public information officer. Firefighters will go to the neighborhood Tuesday morning to check if smoke detectors are working in other homes and will pass out information about fire safety.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.