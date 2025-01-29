Prince George's County

84-year-old woman dead from townhouse fire in Prince George's County

Two smoke detectors were not working at the time of the fire, according to firefighters.

By Taylor Edwards and Joseph Olmo, News4 reporter

Prince George's County Fire

An 84-year-old woman is dead after a fire started inside a townhouse in Oxon Hill, Maryland Tuesday night, according to the Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department.

Firefighters responded to the townhouse on Brandyhall Court at 6:54 p.m., according to firefighters. When they arrived on the scene, firefighters could see fire coming from the second floor of the three-story townhouse.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

No other homes were impacted by the fire, according to officials. Firefighters located an 84-year-old woman inside and she was later pronounced dead.

Northwest DC Jan 25

2 people killed in 2 separate fires in Northwest DC

Crime and Courts 11 hours ago

3 dead in double murder-suicide in rural Virginia

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The woman lived alone in the townhouse and had a caretaker who was not there when the fire took place, according to the fire department's public information officer.

Two smoke detectors found in the townhouse were not working, according to the public information officer. Firefighters will go to the neighborhood Tuesday morning to check if smoke detectors are working in other homes and will pass out information about fire safety.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Prince George's CountyMarylandOxon Hill
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us