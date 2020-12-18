80-Year-Old Delivery Driver Carjacked, Pushed to Ground, Montgomery County Police Say

An 80-year-old food delivery driver was carjacked Wednesday afternoon in Montgomery County, Maryland, police say.

A suspect is in custody.

Montgomery County Police say the injured victim flagged down an ambulance about 1 p.m. near the Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville and told personnel he had just been carjacked.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries. Officers responded to the hospital, where the victim told them he had just made a food delivery to a business in the area of 9800 Medical Center Drive when he stopped at an intersection and another man approached his vehicle and asked him for a ride.

The delivery driver declined, and the suspect forcefully removed him from his vehicle and pushed him to the ground, the victim told police.

Police said the victim gave officers a description of the suspect and his vehicle information.

Shortly after, an officer saw the vehicle being driven in the area of Great Seneca Highway and Key West Avenue and followed it to the top floor of a parking garage, where they apprehended a suspect.

Police identified the suspect as Damien Fisher, 42, of an unknown address. He is facing a charge of carjacking, police said.