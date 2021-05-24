fire

8-Year-Old Rescued From Burning Home in Southeast DC

Three adults and three children were home at the time of the fire, a DC Fire and EMS spokesman said. “All were able to escape with the exception of the child that we rescued"

By NBC Washington Staff

house fire in Southeast D.C. May 24, 2021
DC Fire and EMS

An 8-year-old boy was rescued from a burning home in Southeast D.C. early Monday and is seriously hurt, officials say. 

D.C. firefighters saved the child from a fire in a home in the 100 block of Upsal Street SE. He was rushed to a hospital with “critical, life-threatening” injuries, D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo said live on News4. 

The fire was reported at about 3:12 a.m., Maggiolo said. Callers said people were trapped inside. 

Firefighters arrived about two minutes later, entered the home and searched for victims. The boy was found inside and was rushed to a hospital. 

Three adults and three children were home at the time of the fire, Maggiolo said. 

“All were able to escape with the exception of the child that we rescued,” he said. 

Two children and two adults were taken to hospitals to be evaluated. 

The fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes. An investigation into its cause is underway. There were smoke detectors in the home but they were too badly damaged to be able to tell if they were working, Maggiolo said. 

