8-Year-Old Missing From DC Since Tuesday Night: Police

Shannen Crowe is categorized as a critical missing person and was last seen in the 200 block of R Street NW at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday

By Andrea Swalec

An 8-year-old has been missing from Northwest D.C. since Tuesday night, police say. 

Shannen Crowe is categorized as a critical missing person and was last seen in the 200 block of R Street NW at 8:30 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. 

Police described Crowe as a Black boy who stands 4 feet tall and weighs 85 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was wearing black pants, a blue shirt with a hood and black-and-white Nikes.

Additional information was not immediately released. 

Anyone with information on Crowe is asked to contact police.

