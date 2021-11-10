8-Year-Old Missing From DC Since Tuesday Night: Police

An 8-year-old has been missing from Northwest D.C. since Tuesday night, police say.

Shannen Crowe is categorized as a critical missing person and was last seen in the 200 block of R Street NW at 8:30 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Critical #MissingPerson 8-year old Shannen Crowe who was last seen in the 200 block of R Street, Northwest, on November 9, 2021.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/ISqzCQongr — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) November 10, 2021

Police described Crowe as a Black boy who stands 4 feet tall and weighs 85 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was wearing black pants, a blue shirt with a hood and black-and-white Nikes.

Additional information was not immediately released.

Anyone with information on Crowe is asked to contact police.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.