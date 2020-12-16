8-Year-Old Girl Seriously Hurt in Charles County Hit and Run

An 8-year-old girl was seriously hurt Tuesday evening after she was hit by a pickup truck in Charles County and the driver fled, officials say.

The child was struck on St. Charles Parkway at about 5:45 p.m. She was taken to a hospital via helicopter with injuries that were serious but did not appear to be life-threatening, the county sheriff’s office said.

According to a preliminary investigation, three children crossed St. Charles Parkway between Gallery Place and St. Thomas Drive. The girl was still crossing the road, behind the others, when she was hit by the truck. The driver fled but was trailed by a witness, who called 911 and tracked the truck to a neighborhood in La Plata.

The driver was located by Charles County Sheriff’s Office patrol officers and members of the La Plata Police Department. Their name was not immediately released.

Alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in the crash but the investigation is still underway. Any charges will be determined by county prosecutors.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call 301-609-3251.

