8-Year-Old Girl Missing Since Sunday Evening: DC Police

An 8-year-old girl last seen on Kennedy Street NW in D.C. has been missing since Sunday evening, police say.

Shaniya Bennett was last seen in the 900 block of Kennedy Street NW at 5 p.m., police said Monday at about 8:30 a.m. They classified her as a critical missing person.

Critical #MissingPerson 8-year-old Shaniya Bennett, who was last seen in the 900 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest, on Sunday, May 8, 2022.



Have info? Call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 pic.twitter.com/hO8sDoteye — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 9, 2022

Bennett is a Black girl who stands 4-foot-5 to 4-foot-11 and has black hair in French braids and brown eyes, police said. She was seen wearing a pink shirt, pink and black pants, and black and white Adidas shoes, and carrying a red book bag with polka dots.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No information was released on the circumstances of her disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.