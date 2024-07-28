Virginia

8-year-old donates Icee sales as a thank you to Fairfax Fire Department

Everett Eskew sold $2 Icees in Virginia on Saturday where some first responders showed up to show support.

By Lance Ing

NBC Universal, Inc.

An 8-year-old boy set up an Icee stand in Alexandria, Virginia to raise money for the Fairfax County Fire Department on Saturday.

How he was able to come up with the idea was simple.

“Because they saved my arm, we are donating to them,” Everett Eskew, the 8-year-old, said.

His stand was a unique way to say thank you to the department for helping him with his broken arm last year.

His mom, Angela Hopes-Eskew, said that the fire department was “so good” to him and some of the firefighters rode in the ambulance with them.

“They even stopped by the hospital to check on him,” Hopes-Eskew said. “He’s like, ‘Mom, let’s do [the stand] and donate half of the money to the fire department'. And I was like, 'I love that'.”

Eskew, along with his best friend Penny, sold the sweet, cold treats for $2 each at the stand. Some first responders showed up to show their support and appreciation.

They raised $281, where half of the proceeds went to the fire department.

