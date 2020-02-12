8-Year-Old Boy Critically Missing From Southeast DC: Police

Police are searching for an 8-year-old who is missing from Southeast D.C.

Savion McQueen was last seen about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 2900 block of Nelson Street Southeast, which is between Fairlawn and Minnesota Avenues Southeast.

His mother told police that she awoke and couldn't find him.

McQueen is described as a black male with a medium complexion. He's about 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds. It's unknown what clothes he was wearing, police say.

The boy may need medication, police say.

Anyone with information