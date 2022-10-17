Montgomery County

8 Hurt After Crash in Montgomery County, Maryland

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Eight people were injured after a crash in Damascus, Maryland, Sunday night, authorities say.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Ridge Road around 8:30 p.m. Some of the victims were trapped in a white car that rolled over. One victim was pinned under a car, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

All eight of the victims were taken to a hospital. Two of the victims had serious injuries.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue shared photos on Twitter that show a white car flipped over, a black van with damage and a slanted utility pole.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery CountyMontgomery County Fire and Rescue Service
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us