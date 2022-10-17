8 Hurt After Crash in Montgomery County, Maryland

Eight people were injured after a crash in Damascus, Maryland, Sunday night, authorities say.
The two-vehicle crash happened on Ridge Road around 8:30 p.m. Some of the victims were trapped in a white car that rolled over. One victim was pinned under a car, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
All eight of the victims were taken to a hospital. Two of the victims had serious injuries.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue shared photos on Twitter that show a white car flipped over, a black van with damage and a slanted utility pole.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.