8 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Route 29 in Howard County: Authorities

Eight people were taken to hospitals after a multi-vehicle crash that closed Route 29 in Howard County, Maryland, authorities said.

Howard County police said the crash was reported shortly after 3 p.m. when three vehicles collided on Route 29 at Route 108.

The victims, some with serious injuries, were taken to various hospitals, including trauma centers, police said.

Route 29 south was closed for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.