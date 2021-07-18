8 Hurt After Deck Partially Collapses in Anne Arundel County

Eight people were hurt after a deck partially collapsed in Anne Arundel County Sunday.

Two of the victims, who were on the deck, were taken to a shock trauma center with possible serious injuries, the county fire department said. Six others, who were under the deck, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The victims ranged from 2 to 63 years old.

The deck partially collapsed in the 440 block of Wistful Vista Ct in Ferndale around 5:15 p.m. More details about why the deck collapsed were not immediately available.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story