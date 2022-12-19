76-Year-Old Man Hit, Killed While Crossing Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church

A driver hit and killed a 76-year-old man as he walked across a street early Sunday morning in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County, Virginia, police say.

Tomas Escudero Machado, of Falls Church, was trying to cross the eastbound lanes of Arlington Boulevard from the north side of the road to the south just before 6 a.m., when the driver of a 2003 Honda Accord hit him, Fairfax County police said.

The driver kept going eastbound on Arlington Blvd., then went over two medians and hit multiple street signs and a pole before coming to a stop, according to police.

Machado died at the scene.

The driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

Police don't believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, and said they're investigating the driver's speed.

There is no crosswalk at the intersection where the driver hit Machado.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) and online.

Machado's death marks the 22nd fatal pedestrian crash in Fairfax County this year, police said. In 2021, there were 13 pedestrians who died in crashes.