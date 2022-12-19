Fairfax County

76-Year-Old Man Hit, Killed While Crossing Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church

A driver hit the man and continued on, going over two medians and striking multiple street signs, police say

By Gina Cook

ambulance
Shutterstock

A driver hit and killed a 76-year-old man as he walked across a street early Sunday morning in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County, Virginia, police say.

Tomas Escudero Machado, of Falls Church, was trying to cross the eastbound lanes of Arlington Boulevard from the north side of the road to the south just before 6 a.m., when the driver of a 2003 Honda Accord hit him, Fairfax County police said.

The driver kept going eastbound on Arlington Blvd., then went over two medians and hit multiple street signs and a pole before coming to a stop, according to police.

Machado died at the scene.

The driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

Police don't believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, and said they're investigating the driver's speed.

There is no crosswalk at the intersection where the driver hit Machado.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Northern Virginia 5 hours ago

Unusual Souvenirs: Giraffe and Zebra Bones Found in Virginia Woman's Luggage

Walt Whitman High School 6 hours ago

Student Says Peers ‘Aren't Like That' After Antisemitic Graffiti Found at Walt Whitman

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) and online.

Machado's death marks the 22nd fatal pedestrian crash in Fairfax County this year, police said. In 2021, there were 13 pedestrians who died in crashes.    

This article tagged under:

Fairfax CountyPedestrian crash
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us