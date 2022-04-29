Maryland

74-Year-Old Jogger Struck, Killed in Bethesda

The crosswalk where the jogger was hit has a push-to-activate pedestrian signal, and detectives are investigating whether the signal was activated

By Paul Wagner, News4 Reporter

ambulance generic daytime
Getty Images

A driver struck and killed a 74-year-old man who was jogging in a crosswalk in Bethesda, Maryland, Thursday morning, police say.

The man was crossing southbound Tuckerman Lane at the intersection of Kings Riding Way just before 10 a.m. when a 2019 Subaru Forester going westbound on Tuckerman Lane struck him in the crosswalk, Montgomery County police said in a release.

Medics took the man to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. Police have not yet released the victim's name.

The man who was driving the Subaru stayed at the scene. Police have not named him or said whether he will face any charges.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The crosswalk has a push-to-activate pedestrian signal, and detectives are investigating whether the signal was activated.

The police department's Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact CRU detectives at (240) 773- 6620.

Local

Fairfax County 19 mins ago

Northern Virginia Starbucks Vandalized Twice, Pride Flag Stolen

Rockville 2 hours ago

Driver Who Struck 2 Maryland Troopers on I-270 Suspected of Drug Impairment

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

This article tagged under:

MarylandMontgomery CountyBethesdaMontgomery County Police Departmentpedestrian death
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us