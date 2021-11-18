Montgomery County

72-Year-Old Woman Killed in Kensington Crash

The fatal crash occurred Tuesday at Connecticut Avenue and Franklin Street

By Clara Garcia

A 72-year-old woman died after a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon in Kensington, Maryland, police said.

Montgomery County police officers responded to the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Franklin Street at about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a two-car collision.

A 2006 Toyota Tacoma was traveling north on Connecticut Avenue when it hit a Toyota 4Runner headed east on Franklin Street, causing the 4Runner to overturn, according to a preliminary investigation.

The two occupants of the 4Runner, the driver and the 72-year-old woman, had to be extricated and were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The woman died the next day, authorities said.

The driver of the Tacoma was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.  

Police said the name of the deceased will be released once the family is notified.

Police did not immediately comment on the possible cause of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

