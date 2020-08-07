71-Year-Old Man Arrested for Maryland Bank Robberies Dating Back to 2012: Police

A 71-year-old man was charged with committing six armed bank robberies in Montgomery County, Maryland, over the past nine years.

James Wersick was arrested Tuesday morning after county police say an officer caught him moments after a stickup at PNC Bank on River Road in Potomac. Officials say he was found with a gun, a bagful of cash and three knives.

The senior citizen walked into the bank, ordered employees and customers to get into a corner, and demanded cash while pointing a gun at a teller, police say. He yelled for no one to move and pointed a gun at them. The teller put money in a bag Wersick had and he left.

An employee of the bank called 911 at about 10:10 a.m. and reported the robbery in progress. Officers got a description of the suspect via police radio.

Just as Wersick was walking out with his bagful of cash, an officer arrived and ordered him to the ground. He refused, police say.

“I’m a customer,” he said.

The officer held Wersick to prevent him from reaching into his pockets to get the gun the bank employee described. As the officer took him into custody, a handgun fell out of his pants pocket. The officer then found “a large amount of cash” and three knives.

Police believe Wersick committed five other armed bank robberies in Bethesda, Kensington and Potomac starting in 2012.

“During police questioning, Wersick made admissions of guilt to committing all six Montgomery County robberies, a statement from the department said.

Wersick, whose address was unconfirmed, was charged with six counts of armed robbery plus related charges.

Here’s information on the bank robberies police say he committed: