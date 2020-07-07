Annapolis

7,000-Square-Foot Breonna Taylor Mural Put in Maryland Park

By Associated Press

A 7,000-square-foot mural honoring Breonna Taylor, a 26-year old Black woman who was fatally shot by police in her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment, has been put in a Maryland park.

Nearly 30 volunteers and 10 teaching artists finished the project in Annapolis’ Chambers park Sunday, WBAL-TV reported.

The artwork was a team effort by the Banneker-Douglass Museum, the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture, and Future History Now, a youth organization that focuses on mural projects, news outlets reported.

Jeff Huntington, the founder of Future History Now, told WBAL-TV the artwork will help youth in Annapolis remember “this pivotal moment in history in a creative, positive and active way.”

Taylor was shot eight times by officers who burst into her home using a no-knock warrant during a March 13 narcotics investigation. The warrant to search her home was in connection with a suspect who did not live there and no drugs were found inside.

One officer involved in her shooting was fired last month.

