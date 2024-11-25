7-year-old dies after falling from car window, being hit in Maryland

A 7-year-old boy died after he fell from the window of a moving car and was hit by an oncoming car in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, on Sunday night, authorities say. The driver who hit the boy left the scene and is being sought by police.

The child died in Millersville, on I-97 north of Route 32, Maryland State Police said Monday morning. His name was not released.

State troopers and medics rushed to the area shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday and pronounced the boy dead on the scene.

According to an initial investigation, the boy was a rear passenger in a 2011 Mazda 3 headed north. He opened a window, fell out and landed on the road, police said in a statement.

The child was then hit by a car described as a 2016 to 2019 Honda Civic.

That driver left the scene and is now sought by police. The Civic may have damage to the front left wheel well, police said.

The boy was with a 66-year-old Hagerstown woman, who police said they believe is his grandmother. Police did not say whether the child was in a car seat or booster seat, or wearing a seat belt. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have potentially relevant information is asked to contact state police.