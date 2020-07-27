7-Year-Old Boy Shot by Apparent Stray Bullet in Frederick County

A 7-year-old boy was playing basketball at a park in Frederick County, Maryland, Monday afternoon when a bullet struck him in the leg, authorities say.

The boy was playing at Middletown Memorial Park on South Church Street in Middletown when he was shot, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said.

He was flown to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he is stable.

Investigators do not believe a gun was fired in the immediate area of the park and believe the shot may have come from further away.

"At this time there is no indication that the juvenile was targeted or that the shooting was intentional, however it is still under early investigation," the sheriff's office said.

Witnesses described hearing gunshots in the distance that sounded like potential target shooting. Authorities are asking anyone who knows about any potential target shooting that may have been taking place in the near the park to contact the sheriff’s office immediately.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Moore at 301-600-3608 and tips can also be left anonymously on the sheriff’s office tip line at 301-600-4131.