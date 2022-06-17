7-Year-Old Boy, 10-Year-Old Girl and Woman Missing From DC

Police are asking for the public's help in finding two children and a woman who have been missing for two weeks.

Amir Minter, 7; Sariah Minter-Robinson, 10, and Latari Minter, 32, were reported missing Thursday, but they have not been seen since June 3, police said. The reason for the delay in being reported missing was not immediately known.

Police said on social media that the three were last seen in the 2400 block of Elvans Road SE, but missing posters stated they were missing from the 700 block of Atlantic Street SE. The reason for the discrepancy was not immediately clear.

News4 is working to learn more regarding the woman's relationship to the children.

Police said Amir Minter, a boy, is 3 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 60 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.

They said Sariah Minter-Robinson, a girl, is 4 feet 0 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Latari Minter is 5 feet 0 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a sleeveless blouse; black, blue and white leggings and white shoes.

Police described all three as critically missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.