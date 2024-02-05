The following content is created in partnership with the District Wharf Community Association. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBC Washington editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Mardi Gras at The Wharf.

Mardi Gras, the jubilant Carnival celebration, is not just limited to New Orleans; D.C.'s newly developed waterfront neighborhood, The Wharf, offers a unique and exciting backdrop for celebration just blocks from the National Mall. From a colorful parade to live music and fireworks, here are seven ways to revel in the Mardi Gras spirit at The Wharf on Saturday, February 10th.

Enjoy the Mardi Gras Parade

Kick off the festivities by marveling at the colorful floats, stilt walkers, and lively music that captures the essence of Mardi Gras. The parade begins at 3:30 and makes its way down Wharf Street, creating an energetic atmosphere that's perfect for families and friends.

Try a Mardi Gras-themed Cocktail

Raise a glass to the festivities with Mardi Gras-themed cocktails available at The Wharf’s bars and restaurants, including the festival bar on District Pier. From traditional Hurricanes to creative concoctions inspired by the vibrant colors of Mardi Gras, The Wharf's mixologists are sure to delight cocktail enthusiasts.

Indulge in Cajun and Creole Flavors

Mardi Gras is synonymous with delicious Cajun and Creole cuisine. Explore The Wharf's diverse culinary scene with a variety of restaurants offering special Mardi Gras menus. Savor the flavors of gumbo, jambalaya, and king cake, transporting your taste buds to the heart of Louisiana.

Dance to Live Music

Experience the rhythms of Mardi Gras with a variety of live music performances throughout and after the parade. Immerse yourself in the great tradition of New Orleans brass bands and second line beats with the Naptown Brass Band, Too Much Talent Band, Crush Funk Brass Band, and The Experience Band & Show. Don’t miss special performances by The Eastern High School Marching Band and Batala Washington during the parade.

Celebrate with the Whole Family

Mardi Gras is a celebration for all ages, and The Wharf ensures that families can partake in the fun. Head to the Mardi Gras Craft Stations on Recreation Pier to enjoy family-friendly activities such as mask making, face painting, balloon artists, and more.

Explore your Creativity and Play Dress-up

Mardi-gras is a joyous occasion marked by extravagance, so what better time to wear your most extravagant ensemble? Start with the traditional purple, green, and gold colors, or level up with festive feathers and sparkles to your heart’s content.



Delight in a Dazzling Fireworks Display

When the sun sets around 6:30 p.m., look to the sky and marvel at The Wharf’s sparkling fireworks finale, followed by one more musical performance to round out a perfect afternoon with friends and family.

Whether you’re a foodie, music enthusiast, or just looking to embrace the festive spirit, visit The Wharf in Washington D.C. on February 10th for a joyous and memorable Mardi Gras celebration with activities for the whole family. Click here to learn more about Mardi Gras at The Wharf.