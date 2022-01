Seven people were shot in Capitol Heights, Maryland, on New Year’s Eve, Prince George’s County police said.

Police were called about 10:30 p.m. and responded to a shooting in the 6400 block of Central Avenue in Capitol Heights, near the Addison Road Metro stop.

All the victims are expected to survive, police said.

Information about a suspect or motive wasn’t immediately available.

